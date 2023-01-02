Introducing GaiaBiome: Sustainable innovation with no limitations

GaiaBiome leverages technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life on Earth.

Protecting, restoring and expediting the Earth’s natural cycle of life is a commitment that GaiaBiome has made. Finding ways to improve health has been one of the biggest areas of research to help humanity. Humanity's proliferation often has meant stripping away at the Earth’s natural immunity, but GaiaBiome is providing a healthy balance.

In 2019, reports showed that bioremediation technology would hit more than $186 billion, a growth attributed to the increasing use of bioremediation techniques. Through this technology, GaiaBiome is providing environmentally friendly solutions and effective remedies globally.

Bioremediation techniques utilize natural microorganisms to break down hazardous waste and substances into less toxic materials. As the microbiome industry continues to gain attention, GaiaBiome is quickly emerging as a renowned company focused on healthy ageing, longevity and bioremediation. GaiaBiome’s micro-organism-based technology has proved effective against human disease leading the company to introduce revolutionary microbiome-based products and solutions.

“Our mission is to restore human and soil immunity to provide innovative solutions to severely damaged land, water, plants, trees, livestock, to yield healthy, valuable ecosystems as well as solve large-scale complex human diseases.”

By transforming the way protection and restoration of the Earth are done, using natural, sustainable organic elements, GaiaBiome is able to deliver powerful and reliable solutions that address existing problems. GaiaBiome’s technology has had effective applications in wastewater and sewage, fruit and vegetables, aquaculture, wildlife reserves, fire suppression, soil bioremediation and more. In addition, GaiaBiome’s microorganism-based products are aimed at securing the food supply chain. By protecting the supply cycle, GaiaBiome can save plants, animals and ecosystems that are or would otherwise be endangered.

The North-Carolina-based company carefully researches each product to ensure product safety for the environment and human use. GaiaBiome also guarantees and invites people to be part of the Earth’s healing journey to help preserve, protect and restore the Earth’s immunity. Founder and CEO Dr Adnan M. Mjalli, PHD, shared that GaiaBiome’s products are designed to positively impact the quality of human life in various aspects. “GaiaBiome encapsulates an existing and developing all-natural product line with vertical holdings to control its supply chain and distribute products worldwide.”

Beyond protecting, restoring and expediting the Earth’s natural cycle, GaiaBiome is dedicated to sharing knowledge and information to help educate people on microbiome-based systems. GaiaBiome helps people understand its proprietary technology's ins and outs and the system's scalability for use on multi-environmental problems.

While still focused on Micro-biome, GaiaBiome is also involved in introducing a new approach to longevity and healthy ageing. The platform conducts research into the use of bioactive agents for health, ageing, and longevity. GaiaBiome has established a rich product portfolio for human use through this research. The Pre-Pro-Post Biotic is one of the popular products.

The combined half a century of experience has helped GaiaBiome lay down strong roots that keep pushing and exploring the edges of environmentally friendly solutions. To learn more about GaiaBiome, visit the company website.

