OPERA MISSISSIPPI PRESENTS FINALISTS OF THE 2022/2023 JOHN ALEXANDER NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION
Finalists from the 2021/2022 JAVC as they await their award placements and prizes during "Future Stars Of The Stage" concert at Duling Hall on January 17, 2022.
The judges for 2022 John Alexander National Vocal Competition are Kathryn Frady, Carroll Freeman, Franklyn Warfield, and Keith Wolfe-Hughes.
Eight Talented Singers To Take Stage In February at Duling Hall Gala ConcertJACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Mississippi is proud to announce the eight finalists for their Annual John Alexander National Vocal Competition. The finalists have been chosen to perform at the Future Stars of the Stage Winners’ Concert on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Duling Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. Join us in celebrating the brightest, most talented Operatic and Musical Theatre singers from across the country!
This year’s finalists are Amaan Atkins of Conyers, Georgia, Yonathan T. Astatke of Columbia, Missouri, Taylor Comstock of Independence, Missouri, Krista Hastings of Hightstown, New Jersey, Yvette Keong of New York, New York, Megan Mellenthien of Lakewood, Colorado, Juliet Morris of Brooklyn, New York, and Wayd Odle of Kansas City, Missouri.
The competition received almost 400 applications from incredibly talented singers from all over the United States and eight finalists have been chosen from the following divisions and categories: Professional Artist Opera, Professional Artist Musical Theatre, Young Artist Opera, and Young Artist Musical Theatre. Cash prizes and placement will be announced and awarded at the Future Stars of the Stage concert with housing and travel to and from Jackson covered by Opera Mississippi. The four 1st place prizes will be $1,200 each and the four 2nd place prizes will be $900 each. Winners are also considered for roles in upcoming Opera Mississippi productions.
The annual competition provides an opportunity for singers to be heard by important industry professionals. This year, judges include Senior Casting Director with RWS Entertainment Group, Franklyn Warfield; General Director of Opera Birmingham, Keith Wolfe-Hughes; Founding Executive Artistic Director of Marble City Opera and the General Director of Opéra Louisiane, Kathryn Frady; and stage director, educator and producer, Carroll Freeman.
The competition is named in memory of famed operatic tenor and Mississippi native, John Alexander, whose illustrious career took him from Meridian to performing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he sang with that company every year between 1961 and 1987.
This competition and concert event is graciously sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation.
For more information, visit operams.org or email at info@operams.org.
