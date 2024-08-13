City of Natchez Holds "Natchez Sunsets Photo Contest" with Monthly Cash Prize, Names Winners for May and June 2024

"Cotton Candy River" by Jessica Odom of Vidalia, LA is the first place winner for the month of June 2024.

Mayor Dan Gibson & Alderwoman Ward 1 Valencia Hall presents June 2024 first place winner, Jessica Odom and family, with a $500 prize in front of Natchez City Hall.

"February" by Mary Seni of Natchez, MS is the first place winner for the month of May 2024.

Mayor Dan Gibson presents May 2024 first place winner, Mary Seni, with a $500 prize in front of Natchez City Hall.