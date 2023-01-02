Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Clean & Sanitize Clothes (LJD-232)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean and disinfect clothing and other laundry items during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the IN- WASH LAUNDRY SANITIZERS. My design offers peace of mind knowing that clothes are sanitized in the washing machine."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and sanitize clothes during the washing process. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional laundry detergents. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances safety, sanitation and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

