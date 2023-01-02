Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Hide-A-Tree Stand-Blind Assembly for Ladder Stands or Hang On Stands (LBT-418)

 

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to keep a hunter and his tree stand concealed from the sharp eyes of game animals," said an inventor, from Lowgap, N.C., "so I invented the HIDE- A- STAND. My design could make a hunting trip more productive and enjoyable for you and young hunters."

The invention provides a new type of blind assembly for use with a ladder-style tree stand and other stands. In doing so, it would effectively conceal a hunter and his tree stand. As a result, it enhances safety and stealth, it helps make clean kills, and it reduces the risk of an animal detecting a hunter's presence and movement. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use for anyone with a ladder stand, hang on tree stand, climbers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

