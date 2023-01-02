Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,898 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Slicing Pie & Cheesecake (LBT-403)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and efficient way to slice a pie or cheesecake into even pieces," said an inventor, from Vass, N.C., "so I invented the READY- SLICE. My design eliminates the mess associated with using a knife and it enables the dessert to be more easily removed and served."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of slicing a cheesecake or pie into equal portions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to slicing with a knife. As a result, it saves time and effort, it reduces messes and it could contribute to a better presentation. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and bakeries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kitchen-gadget-for-slicing-pie--cheesecake-lbt-403-301709274.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Slicing Pie & Cheesecake (LBT-403)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.