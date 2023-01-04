Tradesnest's AI digital platform connecting innovative brands with distributors worldwide will be exhibiting at CES 2023

Tradesnest the No. 1 global B2B platform for Innovative Brands and Distributors

Tradesnest will be showcasing some of its most innovative consumer electronics brands at CES Las Vegas, Convention Center as well as their unique B2B platform.

Tradesnest offers a smart solution for innovative brands to present their products directly to distributors to scale their business faster in new markets.” — Nancy Shenouda, CEO & Co-founder