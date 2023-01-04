Tradesnest's AI digital platform connecting innovative brands with distributors worldwide will be exhibiting at CES 2023
Tradesnest will be showcasing some of its most innovative consumer electronics brands at CES Las Vegas, Convention Center as well as their unique B2B platform.
Tradesnest offers a smart solution for innovative brands to present their products directly to distributors to scale their business faster in new markets.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradesnest’s fast-growing AI-powered B2B platform is set to further expand its presence in new markets, providing win-win solutions for both brands and distributors/retailers. Tradesnest will be present at CES Las Vegas at booth #18388 in the Las Vegas Convention Center among 1900 exhibitors from all over the world. This fast-growing Dutch startup will demonstrate a selection of its most innovative brands, namely Petoi, Copenhagen Trackers, Wearetreed, Muuun, and Qivation within the categories of stem gadgets and toys, smart home devices, mobile accessories, and mobility, as well as showcase the capabilities of their unique B2B platform to the Consumer Electronics industry.
— Nancy Shenouda, CEO & Co-founder
“Since 85% of retail sales occur in-store, brands must quickly identify new sales channels in new markets to get the first mover advantage. This is where Tradesnest comes in. The platform helps brands identify the most reliable and trustworthy distribution partners without wasting time and effort. We offer a smart solution for innovative brands to present their products directly to distributors to scale their business faster in new markets,” says Nancy Shenouda, CEO and co-founder of Tradesnest.
Tradesnest is building the first AI platform in the B2B retail distribution industry. It allows innovative brands to find and connect with the best pre-vetted distributors to get their products faster and smarter on retail shelves around the world.
Danilo Cancelliere. Director at M. Schönenberger, a Swiss distributor and one of the many satisfied customers of Tradesnest, shared his view on the platform: "In just a few weeks, Tradesnest has already worked fantastically for us. We have been able to easily find great new products and connect with market-ready brands. We were able to start discussing with the brands directly on the platform, which makes the first contact simple. We’re looking forward to discovering new and innovative products on Tradesnest.”
GROWTH WITH LESS MARKETING SPEND
Innovative brands are constantly looking for new sales channels to grow. However, focusing only on online sales channels like their own website or Amazon can prove to be a costly mistake in the long run as more than 85% of all retail sales are estimated to happen in physical stores worldwide. Unfortunately, getting on local and national retail shelves takes a lot of time, effort, and money. For brands, time is of the essence, as competition is always around the corner and any delay can lead to a significant loss in sales.
To quickly get to the new markets, reliable distribution partners that know the local particularities well and can help the brands with a soft landing are needed. Distributors are typically hard to find because they don't promote their companies and aren't well-known outside of their industry.
Tradesnest solves this by giving brands access to pre-vetted distributors in over 80 (and increasing quickly) markets. Leveraging the Tradesnest platform, brands can reach out directly to the distributors. If there is a match, the conversation continues and companies can expand in new markets while distributors get to add new and exciting products to their list of offerings.
Tradesnest has grown its user base by over 300% in the last year, with hundreds of brands, retailers, and distributors from across the globe joining the platform.
"We are here for everyone who wants to bring innovative products faster into consumer's hands worldwide. Our core values are sustainability, efficiency and long-lasting partnerships. Tradesnest platform allows brands, distributors and retailers to connect globally, negotiate prices, place orders and introduce innovative products to new markets all in one place," says Pierre Ouellette, Tradesnest’s CTO and co-founder. The platform now has more than 600 brands and distributors in over 80 markets.
To learn more about Tradesnest, visit tradesnest.com
ABOUT TRADESNEST
Tradesnest is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that helps retailers and distributors identify new and innovative products. The platform connects brands with distributors and retailers in their target markets. Tradesnest members can also benefit from expert guidance with their sales strategy, in addition to helping them with the optimization of their trade agreements, pricing, and product presentations.
