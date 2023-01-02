Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,713 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile and Trendy Hat (LGT-258)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and easy way to customize or change the appearance of a hat," said an inventor, from North Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BRIMMING IT BACK. My design also eliminates the need to replace the entire hat if only the brim is stained or worn."

The invention provides a unique way to change or alter the look of a hat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and store numerous hats. It also enhances style and it enables the wearer to easily match the hat to a particular outfit. The invention features a versatile and trendy design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-versatile-and-trendy-hat-lgt-258-301709256.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile and Trendy Hat (LGT-258)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.