Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,827 in the last 365 days.

Maya Gat named to Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2023

Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds

Maya Gat

Branching Minds logo

Branching Minds logo

Women We Admire logo

Women We Admire logo

Recognized for her innovative vision and transformative leadership, Maya Gat Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds, is named to Top 50 Women Leaders list.

Maya sets vision & strategy for Branching Minds' dynamic team of educators, learning scientists, and technologists - driving towards solutions to education's most pressing problems of practice.”
— Women We Admire
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds Co-Founder and CEO Maya Gat has been named a Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2023 by Women We Admire. This year’s honorees were selected for their accomplishments as innovators and change agents.

In their profile, Women We Admire writes, “Maya sets vision and strategy for Branching Minds' dynamic team of seasoned educators, learning scientists, and technologists - driving towards solutions to some of education's most pressing problems of practice.”

Branching Minds is a leading K-12 education platform that brings together innovative, easy-to-use technology with the latest insights from the learning sciences and education research to help teachers more effectively, efficiently and equitably support all students’ positive outcomes.

Using a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, the Branching Minds platform centralizes student assessment data and collective teacher insights to help teachers proactively and equitably identify which students need support, with what and why – and then scaffolds the design and implementation of those support plans leveraging evidence-based resources to increase teacher effectiveness and decrease teacher workload.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Women We Admire and to be among such an accomplished list of leaders from Connecticut,” says Gat. “As a teacher, all I ever wanted to do was help all of my kids succeed. I started Branching Minds, because I believed supporting the diversity of my students’ needs—from those who were struggling to those who needed to be challenged—was possible, but not without intervention and innovation.” She adds “I feel lucky everyday to work with the most compassionate, committed and talented team imaginable, and that we have the opportunity to make a difference for educators and students across the country.”

Branching Minds is currently serving nearly 250 school districts and supporting over 1.5 million students nationwide.

Women We Admire is a publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women across industries, while inspiring others to continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Read more here.

Abigail Woodworth
Branching Minds
+1 215-866-7309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Maya Gat named to Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.