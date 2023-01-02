Freename Launches the First WHOIS for Web3 Domains

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - The WHOIS for Web3 Domains and TLDs. Freename has launched the Web3 WHOIS: a unique domain explorer vertical in Web3. It queries wallets, domains and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry. It's the only place where users can find the domains behind any wallet's address and find the wallet addresses behind any minted domains. The Web3 domain space is growing, but it needs to be easier to see which domains and top-level domains (TLDs) are available and who are the owners behind them. Web3 WHOIS is the twin of WHOIS in Web2, the tool used to look up information about domain and IP owners and check dozens of other statistics: users can get all the data about a domain and everything associated with that domain at any time with a single search.

It is a big step toward the decentralization of the domains industry and brings with it a first resolution of the domains collateralization issue. Freename is building an open ecosystem so as to integrate different players serving users in the market with tools that enable them to interface with multiple web3 domains. Freename's SDKs are already public and usable by both web2 and web3 domain companies.

Freename and the union of web2 and web3 worlds. Freename - the web3 Registrar - is revolutionizing the world of web3 domains to make them more usable by users and businesses just as they are in the web2 world today. Obviously integrating all the benefits of the blockchain-based approach: Freename's current smart contracts have already been deployed to support multiple integrations with both web2 and web3 players. Through Freename, users will be able to use their Web3 domains to send emails and messages through blockchain technology, access metaverses and other dApps, and even show traditional sites and build Web3 pages. In addition, the Freename ecosystem will offer useful tools for managing Web3 domains within wallets, with the ability to customize them to build your own Web3 identity. Some of these features are already available for use, the others are in the company's public roadmap.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties: if you've secured Royalties on your TLDs, every time other users buy a domain on your TLD, you will be accredited 50% of the value of that domain. In a nutshell, every user can become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

