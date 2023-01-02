Zohar Tadmor-Eilat Joins Cellebrite as Chief People Officer

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. CLBT, a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors ("Cellebrite" or "Company"), today announced that Zohar Tadmor-Eilat has been named Chief People Officer (CPO), effective February 1, 2023.



Zohar will report to Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite, and will be a member of the Company's executive management team. She succeeds Osnat Tirosh, who is leaving Cellebrite after ten years to pursue other career and professional growth opportunities.

As CPO, Zohar will be responsible for leading Cellebrite's human resources (HR) and people functions, including executive recruitment, talent management, organizational and leadership development. She brings over 20 years of experience as a senior HR leader and expertise in all HR and People & Culture domains.

Zohar Tadmor-Eilat said, "I am excited to join and support Cellebrite's innovative team and look forward to continuing to foster a culture that helps everyone at Cellebrite learn, grow and thrive, as the company delivers on its purpose-driven mission of creating a safer world. Our people are our most valuable asset, and I look forward to empowering our team to unlock their full potential."

Prior to joining Cellebrite, Zohar served as the Global Vice President of Human Resources at CyberArk, an identity security company. Earlier in her career, Zohar served as the Global Vice President of Human Resources at BitTech, a provider of bespoke technology solutions and services; the General Manager of HRISRAEL, a professional community for HR professionals; and as Vice President of Human Resources at Cal-Auto Group. Zohar received her B.A. from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and earned an M.A. in Labor Studies - Organizational Consulting and Human Resources Management from Tel Aviv University.

"Maintaining an engaged, ethical and innovative culture is critical to Cellebrite's ability to attract and retain the best talent," said Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite. "I am pleased to welcome Zohar to Cellebrite and am confident that under her seasoned leadership, our People function will continue to provide our team with the support and tools they need to unlock their full potential. I also want to thank Osnat for her substantial contributions and commitment to Cellebrite over the past decade, as she helped to grow and scale our organization from a start-up to an industry-leading global corporation," Carmil concluded.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's CLBT mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Contacts

Media

Victor Cooper

Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investors

Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39b2e65-a59c-4206-be9f-ec33e6df7837