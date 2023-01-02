Wolfspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF, the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conference:

Elif Balkas, vice president of research and development, materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president, investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:00 am ET on January 6, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed's website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed WOLF leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed's product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

