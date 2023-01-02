Financial Association Announces Leadership Changes on Board of Trustees

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) announces the election of Barry L. Dayley, MRFC®, CFP® as the Board of Trustee Chair effective January 1, 2023. He will be taking over the position from Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC® who retired December of 2022.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bailey leaves the position after 6 years of diligent service. He brought forth many changes that resulted in a stable, more member-centric Association with programs that affected both the financial professional and the clients that they serve. With a focus on ethics and continuing education, he infused his own high-bar level of commitment to the membership both domestic and international. He paid close attention to the infrastructure and raised the quality of the work environment at the home office. "What I came for was to make changes that were obvious – that is to upgrade the quality of service in all aspects of the Association," reflects Bailey. "I feel content with the progress the IARFC has made in the past number of years and certainly will be the main supporter as they move forward with the new Chair. I feel collectively we are stronger and more poised to reach new heights with the incoming leadership."

That new leadership role of Chair will be assumed by former Executive Vice President of Money Concepts International, Barry L. Dayley, MRFC®. With over 40 years in the financial services industry - 32 with Money Concepts and 8 with Cuna Mutual Group, Dayley has the knowledge and experience to direct the Association into a growth-focused phase. More importantly, the commitment and passion to give back is there. "I believe in the Mission of the IARFC and the way it approaches the responsibilities we, as financial consultants, have toward our clients," clarified Dayley. "Our message needs to be strongly promoted to those who are looking for alternative options of designations and credentials. We can fill both the needs of members and the public who value ethics, experience, and continuing education."

Dayley will head up the Trustee Board as it moves into 2023. This includes not just US-based members but International Chapters, truly making the IARFC a global entity. He has consistently been a promoter of the next generation of consultants. "That is the reason Money Concepts has been a continued Corporate Sponsor and I have supported the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition on an individual level," continued Dayley. "I passionately feel the IARFC needs to mentor the younger consultant into the profession. They are the future and through the Association, I intend to get that message out front and center – aggressively."

