Sylvamo Acquires Mill in Nymolla, Sweden

Sylvamo SLVM, the world's paper company, closed an agreement Monday acquiring Stora Enso's uncoated freesheet paper mill in Nymolla, Sweden, for 150 million euros (approximately $160 million), subject to final net working capital and net debt adjustments.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo SLVM is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2021 were $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

