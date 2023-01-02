Submit Release
News Search

There were 357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,632 in the last 365 days.

Sylvamo Acquires Mill in Nymolla, Sweden

Sylvamo SLVM, the world's paper company, closed an agreement Monday acquiring Stora Enso's uncoated freesheet paper mill in Nymolla, Sweden, for 150 million euros (approximately $160 million), subject to final net working capital and net debt adjustments.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo SLVM is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2021 were $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005031/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Sylvamo Acquires Mill in Nymolla, Sweden

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.