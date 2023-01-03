Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley
Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan ValleyKULLU, HIMANCHAL PARADESH, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to announce its grand success. Nestled in the heart of the valley, Khem Bharti offers stunning views the beauty of Tirthan valley is personified by the green meadows, its exclusive wild flora, and the natural springs. The homestay has been designed to provide guests with a comfortable and relaxing experience.
Their rooms are spacious and airy and come with all the amenities that need for a relaxing stay with modern amenities and traditional architecture, their rooms are Traditional rooms found in village houses. These rooms have a king-size bed with an 8-Inch mattress. These rooms are fully wooden paneled. Fully ventilated and elegant view of the Tirthan River. Tirthan valley is named after a sacred water spring "TIRTH" The spring is the origin of the Tirthan stream and the water is adored as sanctifying as that of the legendary Ganga river. The valley begins its domain from Largi , the place where Tirthan and Sainj streams merge with Biyas river.
Khem Bharti is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature.
