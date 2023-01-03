Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,104 in the last 365 days.

Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley

homestay

image

Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley

KULLU, HIMANCHAL PARADESH, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to announce its grand success. Nestled in the heart of the valley, Khem Bharti offers stunning views the beauty of Tirthan valley is personified by the green meadows, its exclusive wild flora, and the natural springs. The homestay has been designed to provide guests with a comfortable and relaxing experience.

Their rooms are spacious and airy and come with all the amenities that need for a relaxing stay with modern amenities and traditional architecture, their rooms are Traditional rooms found in village houses. These rooms have a king-size bed with an 8-Inch mattress. These rooms are fully wooden paneled. Fully ventilated and elegant view of the Tirthan River. Tirthan valley is named after a sacred water spring "TIRTH" The spring is the origin of the Tirthan stream and the water is adored as sanctifying as that of the legendary Ganga river. The valley begins its domain from Largi , the place where Tirthan and Sainj streams merge with Biyas river.

Khem Bharti is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Khem Bharti Homestay
Khem Bharti Homestay
+91 94591 01113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Khem Bharti Homestay, a smart choice for families in Tirthan Valley

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.