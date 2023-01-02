Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Share Worth US$221.4 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Probiotics are live microorganisms (like bacteria and yeasts) that offer health advantages when consumed. They organically exist in certain fermented foods, including in certain food products, and are accessible as dietary supplements. Saccharomyces boulardii is occasionally referred to as a probiotic and can be discovered in probiotic supplements, with the intention of enhancing the complete health of the human intestinal tract. It also acts to offer safeguard to the intestinal walls by conforming to them and obstructing out injurious bacteria. Additionally, certain probiotic strains can minimize the incidence of side effects owing to antibiotic therapy and therefore heighten the annihilation rate of helicobacter pylori. Lactose digestion requires a specialized enzyme, typically termed lactase. In the case of lack of lactase, the disaccharide is not suitably digested (lactose maldigestion) and therefore cannot be absorbed in an undigested form (lactose malabsorption) and is fermented by the gut microbiota. Currently, probiotics have been proposed for the handling of lactose intolerance. Bifidobacterium infantis ( B. infantis) is a “friendly” strain of bacteria. It is a kind of lactic acid bacteria discovered in the identical group as Lactobacillus. It is organically discovered in the oral cavity and gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It assists in keeping up a healthy digestive tract. One can acquire these bifidobacterium infantis bacteria by way of the consumption of probiotic supplements which can come in numerous forms like in foods and drinks including probiotic yogurt, yogurt drinks, and in additional forms like pills.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe (Probiotics Dietary Supplements) Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the powerful awareness of consumers about applications of probiotics including Bifidobacterium infantis and effortless accessibility in the European region.

2. Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market growth is being driven by the growing awareness regarding probiotics including Bifidobacterium infantis amidst consumers internationally and their possible advantages resulting in the launch of ingenious probiotic products in different delivery formulations like capsules, powders, liquids, and other formations. However, not all foods and dietary supplements labeled as “probiotics” possess established health advantages and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market.

3. Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market based on the form can be further segmented into Chewables & Gummies, Capsules, Powders, Tablets & Softgels, and Others.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula, and Others.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Industry are -

1. Winclove BV

2. Chr Hansen Holding AS

3. Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

