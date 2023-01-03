Judge Malcolm Simmons leads European Commission project in the Republic of the Maldives
Judge Malcolm Simmons leads European Commission project, ‘Supporting Justice Sector Reform and Anti-Corruption in the Republic of the Maldives’
Judge Malcolm Simmons leads EEAS justice project”WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons, Team Leader of the European Union project, a four-year project launched in February 2019, to provide technical assistance to targeted institutions and actors in the Maldives (both governmental and non-governmental) to strengthen rule of law, support justice reform and the fight against corruption and organised crime. Judge Simmons advised on the implementation of circuit courts; the introduction of a country-wide court communication and outreach strategy; access to justice for vulnerable groups; supporting the development of the Maldives Bar Council and increasing the capacity of the Maldives Anti-Corruption Commission through training and mentoring.
— Edward Montague
His Honour Judge Malcolm Simmons is currently the resident judge in the Falkland Islands, Acting Supreme Court Judge and His Majesty’s Coroner for the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and British Antarctica. He previously served as an international judge hearing war crime and serious organised crime cases. He served as an international member of two judicial councils in developing countries. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives
