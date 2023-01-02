At 16% CAGR, Construction 3D Printing Market Size Worth $422.51 million by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Advancement in Construction 3D Printing will drive the Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction 3D Printing Market size is forecast to reach $422.51 million by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2026. Construction is well-suited to 3D printing as much of the information necessary to create an item will exist as a result of the design process, and the industry is already experienced in computer-aided manufacturing. In particular, the recent advent of Building Information Modelling (BIM) can encourage increased use of 3D printing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Construction 3D Printing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific dominates the Construction 3D Printing market owing to the rising infrastructure sector.

2. The current business environment has become highly competitive as the leading industries are challenged by the demand for quality, safety, productivity and environmental protection.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Concrete segment held the largest share in the Construction 3D Printing market in 2020. 3D concrete printing is a form of additive manufacturing used to fabricate buildings or construction components in completely new shapes not previously possible with traditional concrete formwork.

2. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Construction 3D Printing market consisting share of 40% in year 2020 followed by North America and Europe. The region has a large & robust industrial base for all segments of application like glycol ether and direct solvents.

3. Commercial segment held the largest share in the Construction 3D Printing market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. Over the period 2013 to 2018, M&A activity in the construction sector steadily increased up to 484 deals recorded in 2018, up from 273 deals recorded in 2013.

4. Significant advancements in 3D printing have led to opportunities for the players in the 3D printing in construction market, as 3D printed materials are increasingly being used to build houses.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction 3D Printing Industry are -

1. Zhuoda Group

2. WinSun

3. Cazza construction Company

4. Belatchew Arkitekter

5. Apis Cor



