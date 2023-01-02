Global Clinical Nutrition Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's clinical nutrition market forecast, the clinical nutrition market is expected to grow from $70.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest clinical nutrition market share. Major players in the clinical nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company PLC.

Major players operating in the industry are undertaking strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and expanding their global presence. For instance, in May 2020, ESI Nutrition, a division of the dairy cooperative Laita, announced a new production line that is fully operational at the Ploudaniel facility and is the first commercial plant. ESI Nutrition also wanted to expand the range of formats available to its customers and released two new bottle sizes: 70 ml and 90 ml, which are smaller than the existing options. The new bottles are compact and perfect for ESI Nutrition’s flagship product, "nourettes,", which are liquid infant formula pre-packaged in ready-to-use baby bottles with a dedicated screw top and an adapted teat and handed out in maternity wards. These are designed ergonomically to be easier to manage and are also transparent, to keep track of the consumption level.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segments

• By Product: Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, and Enteral Nutrition

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral, Parenteral

• By Application: Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Applications

• By End User: Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric

• By Geography: The global clinical nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 provides insights on clinical nutrition market size, clinical nutrition global market growth, drivers and trends, clinical nutrition global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and clinical nutrition global market growth across geographies.

