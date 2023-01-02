Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market to Reach $18.88 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in Demand for Sustainable Packaging material with Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size is forecast to reach $18.88 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026. It is among the plastics which is most used in present days. It is a very important polymer used in fabric films, packaging, molding the parts of automotive and electronics, making bottles and containers and many others. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of polyethylene terephthalate for various applications in sectors like, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, automotive, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market owing to rapid increase in food and beverages sector especially packaged foods.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Composite testing related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Molding process held the largest share in the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in 2020. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for Polyethylene terephthalate in varied applications such as making of bottles and containers, tapes, transparent films and sheets and others.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in 2020 with a market share of 40%, owing to the increasing food and beverage industry in the region. The Asia Pacific region drive the demand from countries like China, Japan, and India.

3. Food and Beverage Industry dominates the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market growing in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.2%. As consumer today are finding shortcut for their desired food needs. The earlier days and old trend packaging of metal, aluminum cans, glass bottles and cardboard cartons are replaced by polyethylene terephthalate and with newer version of concepts.

4. Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in various industries for different purposes. The rise in demand for sustainable packaging is due to the rising demand and changing day to day need.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry are -

1. CAPCO

2. BASF SE

3. DOW Chemicals

4. DAK America

5. Clariant AG



