The Pawtucket Roofers Celebrates a Decade of Providing Roofing Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting times are happening for The Pawtucket Roofers. The company recently celebrated ten years of roofing in Pawtucket RI. In commemorating this incredible event, the company has planned some special things for both new and old customers. It's like the company to honor its clients and community members as they celebrate their accomplishments. That's why the roofers are known as the most reputable and honorable contractors in the local area.
"We are ecstatic to have reached this milestone in our company and look forward to sharing many more decades of high-quality roof repair with our customers," said Ben Poole, owner of The Pawtucket Roofers.
One of the ways the company will continue to make life easier for its customers is by offering free roof inspections, consultations, and estimates. If a roof is damaged, the contractor can quickly assess the problem, pinpoint how the discrepancies occurred, and put together a comprehensive repair plan followed by a quote. The service is entirely complimentary and does not commit the customer to anything.
Should a client be looking for new construction, then the same rules apply, but instead of an inspection, they'll receive a free consultation and estimate. It's all part of The Pawtucket Roofer's commitment to keeping prices low and affordable.
Another notable aspect of the company worth mentioning is its commitment to 24/7 emergency roofing services. Ben Poole and his staff are dedicated to helping local residents in need during and after business hours.
That's just one of many compliments about The Pawtucket Roofers. It's safe to say that the community adores this company and values the services they provide.
It's essential to hire a roofing contractor with the experience, training, and right equipment. After all, the roofing system is one of the most critical components of any building, whether residential or commercial. That's why Ben Poole is a GAF-certified roofer, and so are a number of his contractors.
"Having excellent training both in school and on the job is crucial. No amount of bookwork can take the place of hands-on experience, and that's exactly what my structural engineers and myself have," commented Mr. Poole.
Wherever an opportunity arises to learn new and upcoming roofing procedures or to test and sample new materials, The Pawtucket Roofers are the first to learn about them.
In honor of the tenth-anniversary celebration, Ben Poole is opening the showroom up to the community to show off the newest roofing styles and materials. Demos will consist of upgraded asphalt shingles, metal roofing for pole barns, and rubber roofing systems for flat commercial roofs.
The best way to help The Pawtucket Roofers celebrate a decade of service is by becoming a valued customer and trusting them with roof repair Pawtucket RI, replacements, and installations.
Who is The Pawtucket Roofers?
The Pawtucket Roofers is a company nestled in the heart of Rhode Island. It was established in 2012 by Ben Poole. The company offers general roofing services like repairs, new construction, installations, and replacements. Also available is a variety of high-quality roofing materials for residential and commercial properties. In addition, Ben and his team are ready to serve the community with emergency roof repair when the unforeseen happens. For quick and efficient services, please call (401) 214-6088. Their business is operated from 250 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. To learn more about the company and to read in-depth explanations about its services, make sure to visit the website at https://thepawtucketroofers.com/.
Ben Poole
"We are ecstatic to have reached this milestone in our company and look forward to sharing many more decades of high-quality roof repair with our customers," said Ben Poole, owner of The Pawtucket Roofers.
One of the ways the company will continue to make life easier for its customers is by offering free roof inspections, consultations, and estimates. If a roof is damaged, the contractor can quickly assess the problem, pinpoint how the discrepancies occurred, and put together a comprehensive repair plan followed by a quote. The service is entirely complimentary and does not commit the customer to anything.
Should a client be looking for new construction, then the same rules apply, but instead of an inspection, they'll receive a free consultation and estimate. It's all part of The Pawtucket Roofer's commitment to keeping prices low and affordable.
Another notable aspect of the company worth mentioning is its commitment to 24/7 emergency roofing services. Ben Poole and his staff are dedicated to helping local residents in need during and after business hours.
That's just one of many compliments about The Pawtucket Roofers. It's safe to say that the community adores this company and values the services they provide.
It's essential to hire a roofing contractor with the experience, training, and right equipment. After all, the roofing system is one of the most critical components of any building, whether residential or commercial. That's why Ben Poole is a GAF-certified roofer, and so are a number of his contractors.
"Having excellent training both in school and on the job is crucial. No amount of bookwork can take the place of hands-on experience, and that's exactly what my structural engineers and myself have," commented Mr. Poole.
Wherever an opportunity arises to learn new and upcoming roofing procedures or to test and sample new materials, The Pawtucket Roofers are the first to learn about them.
In honor of the tenth-anniversary celebration, Ben Poole is opening the showroom up to the community to show off the newest roofing styles and materials. Demos will consist of upgraded asphalt shingles, metal roofing for pole barns, and rubber roofing systems for flat commercial roofs.
The best way to help The Pawtucket Roofers celebrate a decade of service is by becoming a valued customer and trusting them with roof repair Pawtucket RI, replacements, and installations.
Who is The Pawtucket Roofers?
The Pawtucket Roofers is a company nestled in the heart of Rhode Island. It was established in 2012 by Ben Poole. The company offers general roofing services like repairs, new construction, installations, and replacements. Also available is a variety of high-quality roofing materials for residential and commercial properties. In addition, Ben and his team are ready to serve the community with emergency roof repair when the unforeseen happens. For quick and efficient services, please call (401) 214-6088. Their business is operated from 250 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. To learn more about the company and to read in-depth explanations about its services, make sure to visit the website at https://thepawtucketroofers.com/.
Ben Poole
The Pawtucket Roofers
+1 401-214-6088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other
The Pawtucket Roofers - Roof Repair, Installation, & Replacement Services