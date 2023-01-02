Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,408 in the last 365 days.

Ahold Delhaize commences 2023 share buyback program

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 2, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize today commences the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022 and expects to complete the program before the end of 2023.

Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize's financial framework to support its Leading Together strategy. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize's 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022 and the authority (if granted) by the annual general meeting on April 12, 2023.

The share buyback program is executed in one or several tranches. For each of them, an intermediary is mandated to execute the purchase of the shares at his own discretions during open and closed periods in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and within pre-defined execution parameters. Shares are bought in the market and accumulated on the treasury share account until cancellation. Pursuant to the relevant statutory provisions, cancellation may not be effected earlier than two months after a resolution to cancel shares is adopted and publicly announced. Ahold Delhaize is committed to the share buyback program, but the program is subject to changes in corporate activities, such as but not limited to material M&A activity.

Ahold Delhaize will provide regular updates on the progress of the program by means of press releases.

Cautionary notice 

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as commences, expects, before, the end of, 2023, maintaining, growth, support, strategy reduce, will, if granted, pre-defined, may, until, after, committed, continue subject to or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


You just read:

Ahold Delhaize commences 2023 share buyback program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.