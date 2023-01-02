Returning Clients Filing W2C and W3C Forms Is Easy With Import Feature In New 2022 ezW2Correction

Just released 2022 ezW2Correction software supports data import functions for both new and returning customers ease of use. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

DALLAS (PRWEB) January 02, 2023

Halfpricesoft.com caters to both returning customers as well as new customers in the brand new 2022 ezW2Correction software. The application will process W2 and W3 Corrections from year 2013 through year 2022 . It also accommodates returning customers with the two options for importing data. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document.

No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

"New 2022 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.

The main features include, but are not limited to:



ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)

ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file

ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/returning_clients_filing_w2c_and_w3c_forms_is_easy_with_import_feature_in_new_2022_ezw2correction/prweb19092821.htm