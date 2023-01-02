Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,407 in the last 365 days.

Returning Clients Filing W2C and W3C Forms Is Easy With Import Feature In New 2022 ezW2Correction

Just released 2022 ezW2Correction software supports data import functions for both new and returning customers ease of use. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com caters to both returning customers as well as new customers in the brand new 2022 ezW2Correction software. The application will process W2 and W3 Corrections from year 2013 through year 2022 . It also accommodates returning customers with the two options for importing data. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document.

No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

"New 2022 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.

The main features include, but are not limited to:

  • ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
  • ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
  • ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
  • ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com

You just read:

Returning Clients Filing W2C and W3C Forms Is Easy With Import Feature In New 2022 ezW2Correction

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.