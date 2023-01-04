DC10G Data Center Announces First Virtual Event on IT Facility Management Services (FMS)
The Company will doing their First Virtual Event on IT Facility Management Services (FMS) on January 12th, 2023.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC10G Data Center Announces First Virtual Event on IT Facility Management Services (FMS)
Date: 12- Jan -2023 8:00PM to 8:40PM
Organization: DC10G Data Center
Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
The Company will doing their First Virtual Event on IT Facility Management Services (FMS) on January 12th, 2023.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76200146056?pwd=VM78SwLytdbSSBAxpotwVLXskZfcyH.1
Meeting ID: 762 0014 6056
Passcode: aknN7n
Discussion:
What is IT Facility Management Services and it's working?
IT Facility Management services have been built to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to permit clients to concentrate on their core business So that they can reduce the operational costs by outsourcing basic as well as advanced facility management tasks from a trusted source.
Highlights and Points:
• Servers & Storages
• Network & Security
• Operating Systems ( Windows & Linux)
• Backup & DR
• Email & User Support
• Help Desk and Call Desk Management
• Desktop and Client-Side Support
• Remote Support & Troubleshooting
• Reporting
About DC10G-
DC10g is a datacenter brand of SST Infotech (I) Pvt Ltd. SST infotech is a leading system integrator and service provider in India and has its expertise in System Integration, Datacenter & Cloud & Managed Services.
DC10G is the extended arm of SST Infotech, an organisation which was founded in 2010 by a team of passion-driven experts with the sole intention of providing end-to-end opted IT infrastructure and solutions to the world. The driving force behind the inception of DC10G is to offer impeccable services and resolutions in the realm of datacentre and cloud-based solutions to our clientele. We have joined hands with numerous datacentres having a global presence in an attempt to ensure that we are able to provide high-quality assistance to our prestigious patrons. Our commitment to the ethics of simplicity, dedication towards customer success and keenness in innovation has accelerated the progress of our business thereby, enabling us in becoming one of the fastest growing technology solution providers of our times.
https://www.dc10g.com
Contact Details:
Corporate-Office: G-232, 2nd Floor, Sector-63 Noida (201301), Uttar Pradesh(INDIA)
Registered-Office: D-106, 2nd Floor Prem Nagar, Sector-12 Gurugram (122001), Haryana (INDIA)
Email : sales@dc10g.com
Event Related Query: QA@sstinfotech.com
Support Desk : 1800 890 2775
Contact Us : +91-7289058580
Shilpa Srivastava
DC10G- Data Center
72890 58580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other