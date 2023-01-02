Christian Educator Encourages Churches to Stimulate Growth

Xulon Press presents a Christian education paradigm for discipleship.

ZEBULON, N.C., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Alice T. O'Neal shares her Christian education experience for utilization by other churches in D-I-S-C-I-P-L-E: Eight Essential Elements to Foster Christlikeness ($13.99, paperback, 9781662863882; $25.99, hard cover, 9781662863899; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863905).

O'Neal is passionate about seeing believers foster spiritual maturity and encourage others toward that growth, and she created this book in order to give churches some guidance they could implement within their own congregations.

"I was inspired to write this book because of my passion for discipleship training and fostering spiritual growth towards the outcome of myself and others coming into Christlikeness in all areas of life," said O'Neal.

Dr. Alice T. O'Neal is an ordained elder who serves on the leadership team at the local assembly, Kairos Church Ministries, where she and her family worship. Dr. O'Neal serves on the ministry team as assistant pastor and director of Christian education. Concurrent with her ministerial work, Dr. O'Neal has held employment in various positions in an area mental health center as a licensed clinical social worker. Dr. O'Neal matriculated at Liberty University for her seminary studies and training having earned graduate degrees in the areas of Master of Arts in Religion, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. D-I-S-C-I-P-L-E is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

