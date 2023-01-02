Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,439 in the last 365 days.

Christian Educator Encourages Churches to Stimulate Growth

Xulon Press presents a Christian education paradigm for discipleship.

ZEBULON, N.C., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Alice T. O'Neal shares her Christian education experience for utilization by other churches in D-I-S-C-I-P-L-E: Eight Essential Elements to Foster Christlikeness ($13.99, paperback, 9781662863882; $25.99, hard cover, 9781662863899; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863905).

O'Neal is passionate about seeing believers foster spiritual maturity and encourage others toward that growth, and she created this book in order to give churches some guidance they could implement within their own congregations.

"I was inspired to write this book because of my passion for discipleship training and fostering spiritual growth towards the outcome of myself and others coming into Christlikeness in all areas of life," said O'Neal.

Dr. Alice T. O'Neal is an ordained elder who serves on the leadership team at the local assembly, Kairos Church Ministries, where she and her family worship. Dr. O'Neal serves on the ministry team as assistant pastor and director of Christian education. Concurrent with her ministerial work, Dr. O'Neal has held employment in various positions in an area mental health center as a licensed clinical social worker. Dr. O'Neal matriculated at Liberty University for her seminary studies and training having earned graduate degrees in the areas of Master of Arts in Religion, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. D-I-S-C-I-P-L-E is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

Media Contact

Dr. Alice T. ONeal, Salem Author Services, 919-906-7534, alicejoneal@nc.rr.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

Christian Educator Encourages Churches to Stimulate Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.