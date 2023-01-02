Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,504 in the last 365 days.

Learn How to Leave Extra Baggage Behind and Move On to Your Destiny

Xulon Press presents inspiration to follow God's plan for your life.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chandra Jones-Williams encourages readers to get rid of what's weighing them down in Pack Light: Letting Go of Baggage to Catch Your Flight to God's Destiny for You ($10.99, paperback, 9781498485500; $4.99, e-book, 9781498488693).

When you prepare for a trip, are you the person who wants to be prepared for each and every contingency, no matter how many bags you have to carry? Or do you try to multi-task everything so you can get by with as little as possible? Now, when it comes to your journey through life, do you even consider the baggage you're carrying?

"This book was inspired when I was on a flight and the Lord began to speak as the flight attendant was going over the safety rules and in that moment God spoke that too many are carrying baggage and I needed to write and share the message with the world," said Jones-Williams.

Chandra Jones-Williams is a God-fearing, fearless, charismatic motivational speaker, author, life coach and entrepreneur with an honorary doctorate in humanitarianism. Through many mistakes and failures, Jones-Williams was able to understand what God called her to do. She enjoys giving back to the community in her work with the homeless and battered women.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Pack Light is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Chandra Jones-Williams, Salem Author Services, 757-675-7943, chandraspeaks1@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

You just read:

Learn How to Leave Extra Baggage Behind and Move On to Your Destiny

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.