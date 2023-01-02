Submit Release
Author Writes What the Father Reveals to Him Regarding the Scriptures

Xulon Press presents prophetic biblical teaching.

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David Jenkins shares what he believes the Father wants the world to understand about Him in At Midnight I Will Rise ($21.99, paperback, 9781662867446; $9.99, e-book, 9781662867453).

In this fifth book, Jenkins connects all the dots from his previous books, explaining phrases like, "Let the dead bury the dead," how the dead in the Christ will rise, the one sin of the world, and the secret of the forbidden fruit.

"I was commanded by our Father to write one last book to conclude all that He wants the world to understand about Him while we are here on earth," said Jenkins.

David Jenkins is the author of four other books, including Father, Forgive Us, We Haven't Been Listening. He has been serving the Father since 2011, when he was first called to read the Bible and fell in love with the Scriptures.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781662867446 At Midnight, I Will Rise __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

