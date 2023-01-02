Simulation Software Market Size to Boost $20.3 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 17.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Simulation Software Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Simulation Software Among Aerospace & Defense

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Simulation Software Market Size is forecast to reach $20.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2026. Adoption of simulation software in aerospace, defense and automobile industries with the development of modern aircraft, autonomous and electric vehicles boost the Simulation Software Market growth. In addition to these, process simulation software is also used in designing or creating Internet of Things (IoT) devices and apps. High adoption of simulation software for modeling and simulation in the development of industrial products is set to drive industry 4.0. Similarly, growing developments by various companies is analyzed to drive the market growth. In 2020, Desktop Metal had launched Live Sinter simulation software for powder metallurgy-based manufacturing processes. Further, entry of new players in developed and developing economies will further enhance the overall market demand for Simulation Software during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Simulation Software Market in North America region held significant market share of 34% in the forecast period. Early adoption of advanced technologies in aerospace, defense and others has been increasing the demand for simulation software.

2. Cloud deployment is growing at a highest CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period owing to its operational flexibility and real-time deployment ease to companies compared to on-premises deployment.

3. Automotive sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 21.2% the forecast period. Increasing focus on R&D activities and rapid technological changes owing to the changing government norms for vehicle safety are projected to drive the market.

4. Simulation Software top 10 companies include Altair Engineering, Ansys, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, CPFD Software, Cybernet, Dassault Systems, Design Simulation Technologies, Mathworks, PTC, Siemens PLM Software among others.

Segmental Analysis:

4. According to U.S. Department of Defense, by 2022, U.S Military had committed to invest more than $11 billion for virtual, augmented and mixed reality training systems and simulator. Hence these factors drive the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Simulation Software industry are -

1. Altair Engineering

2. Ansys

3. Autodesk

4. Bentley Systems

5. CPFD Software

