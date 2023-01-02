Reflective Sheeting Market is expected to reach a value of $3.2 billion by the end of the year 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Reflective Sheeting Market is expected to reach a value of $3.2 billion by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflective Sheeting Market is expected to reach a value of $3.2 billion by the end of the year 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The increase in vehicle production in recent years has boosted the demand for reflective sheeting. Flexible reflecting sheets are also increasing in demand owing to their properties like easy to use, flexible, and others. Reflective sheeting is also micro prismatic as it offers high efficiency and low glare light output. Furthermore, the increase in usage of reflective sheets in protective clothes has fueled the growth of the overall market. Additionally, the technological advancements coupled with the superior quality of the reflective sheeting is also fueling the market growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reflective sheeting market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market is expected to hold the largest share in the Reflective Sheeting market owing to the increase in government initiative on reflective sheeting. Under the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) there is a provision called Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), which lays down rules and standards on visibility of traffic signs under section 2A.08, section 2A.09 and section 2A.22.

2. The increase in the vehicle sales especially in developing nation is set to increase the demand of reflective sheeting.

3. Rising investment in road infrastructure in developing counties is estimated to boost the demand of reflective sheeting.

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, the reflective sheeting market witnessed a downfall in the growth owing to the various legal and economic restrictions across the globe.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Reflective Sheeting Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Permanent sheeting segment held the largest share of 61% in the reflective sheeting market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. Permanent sheeting is preferred over temporary sheeting as they last for a long time and also retains the quality. The relative cost for permanent sheets is also worth the quality and it also helps in saving time and efforts of the user since there is no need to replace the sheet often.

2. Reflective Sheeting Market Segment Analysis – By Printing Method : Latex printing segment held the largest share of 30% in the reflective sheeting market in the year 2020. Latex printing is widely used for commercial purposes for printing signage, wallpapers, vehicle graphics, banners and vinyl. Latex printing method can be used for printing on both coated and uncoated materials. Latex printing can be done on various surfaces and also provides flexibility, therefore making it a preferred method of printing over the other methods.

3. Reflective Sheeting Market Segment Analysis – By Substrate : Aluminum segment held the largest share of 25% in the reflective sheeting market in the year 2020. Aluminum is the most preferred material for using reflective sheeting. Aluminum is widely used in internal and external lighting applications. Aluminum helps in evenly distributing light and highly flexible and is mainly used in traffic signs, in road signs to increase night-time visibility. Aluminum possess good thermal properties and is very effective in areas where a strength/mass ratio is required. These properties make aluminum an ideal material in the printing field.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reflective Sheeting industry are:

1. Avery Dennison,

2. Lianxing Reflective,

3. Daoming Optics & Chemicals,

4. Nippon Carbide Industries Co.,

5. 3M.

