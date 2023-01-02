LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International celebrated New Year's Eve in Las Vegas with an array of top entertainment. The evening was highlighted by the SelvaRey New Year's Rum Fiesta hosted by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Bruno Mars at Bellagio Resort & Casino as well as a high-energy concert by The Killers at The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Revelers in the Entertainment Capital of the World watched as Mars rang in 2023 at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio with a champagne toast and a nearly 30-minute live set followed by a vinyl DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak). Over at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Killers performed over 90 minutes, joining concert-goers for a countdown into 2023.

Click here for high-res images.

Media Contacts:

Scott Ghertner / Katharine Sherrer

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

Sghertner@mgmresorts.com / ksherrer@mgmresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-rings-in-2023-with-exclusive-entertainment-programming-301711725.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International