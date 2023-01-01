AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting at Pine Brook Motel on New Year’s Eve

PINE BROOK —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday, December 31, 2022 in a Pine Brook, N.J. motel. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel on Route 46 in Pine Brook to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with executing an arrest warrant for attempted murder, which incident occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Elmwood Park, N.J. Detectives ascertained that the suspect was inside a particular room and members of the Morris County SERT made entry at approximately 7:14 p.m., whereupon the individual exchanged gunfire with two officers. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the individual was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m. Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent. Two officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

