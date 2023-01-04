Options AI Awarded Best Broker For Options Trading at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards
Options AI’s goal is to level the playing field for retail investors.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Options AI today announced that it has been named Winner of Best Broker for Options Trading at the 8th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.
Hosted by Benzinga at Pier 60 in New York City, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators in the financial technology space.
Built by a team with deep institutional trading experience, Options AI is designed to level the playing field for retail investors. Providing straightforward access to advanced options and stock trading through its unique, easy-to-use visual platform. So, whether the goal is income from Iron Condors or lowering costs with Call Spreads, Options AI helps investors of all experience levels get to the smartest trade, fast. Its pricing structure is designed with serious traders in mind too. With zero stock commissions, no option per contract fees and one simple flat $5 commission for any options trade, any size. For those not quite ready for a new brokerage account, Options AI also offers access to its patent-pending trade tools for a subscription of just $19 per month.
“As industry insiders, we saw a major disparity between the typical strategies and outcomes enjoyed by institutional and retail investors using options, and think that's largely due to a lack of innovation in the space,” said John Foley, CEO Of Options AI. “To put smarter options in the pockets of the everyday investor, we had to take a risk in building an altogether different kind of platform. One that’s highly visual and intuitive. So, as we launch our first mobile app, we are truly honored to be recognized at Benzinga’s Global Fintech Awards as Best Brokerage for Options Trading.”
“Benzinga is proud to recognize Options AI at the 2022 Global Fintech Awards as best-in-class. Our judges named Options AI as the Best Broker for Options Trading, and we are excited to see growth in the years to come,” said founder, Jason Raznick.
About Options AI
About Benzinga:
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. The firm’s core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence. In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.
About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:
The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space. By participating, companies and executives are acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Listmakers.
