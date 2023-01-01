Approval Genie celebrates ten years as a market leader in the auto finance industry

"We are proud to be helping Canadians and newcomers to Canada," says CEO Ash Bhattarai. "No matter what challenging credit situation you are facing, the Approval Genie team will find you the best auto loan to help you rebuild and re-establish your credit."

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approval Genie, Canada's market leader and disrupter in the auto finance industry since 2012, celebrates its ten-year anniversary with eight locations across Canada, including its latest addition in Kingston, Ontario. Through its network of financial partners and lenders, the used car dealership offers its clients some of the best car loan interest rates and financing options on the market.

"We are proud to be helping Canadians and newcomers to Canada," says CEO Ash Bhattarai. "No matter what challenging credit situation you are facing, the Approval Genie team will find you the best auto loan to help you rebuild and re-establish your credit. With our huge inventory of new and used vehicles in every price range, we will find you a car to fit your budget and lifestyle and get you back on the road to great credit."

Approval Genie's mission is to help hard-working people get approved for an auto loan whether they have good credit, bad credit or no credit, are in a consumer proposal, have filed for bankruptcy, are new to Canada or coming out of a divorce. The company also educates its customers on how to rebuild credit and builds a foundation for them to change their credit behaviour.

The Mississauga-based company prides itself on not pushing their clients to take a car financing solution that doesn't work for their budget. With over a hundred team members at eight locations across Ontario and Quebec, the thousands of 5-star reviews on Google and Trustpilot seem to agree that "the Genies" provide their customers with much more than just a vehicle.

"We challenge our customers to look at the reality of their financial situation," says CFO Justin Weaver. "We want them to walk away not only with an affordable car loan, but with a gateway and a plan to achieve their future financial goals, like owning their own home."

The company's reviews feature endless accounts of how experienced and professional the team is, and customer stories about going above and beyond. From single parents to self-employed people to young people buying their first car, the reviews have dozens of stories of how easy it was to secure a car loan.

Approval Genie has over 40 collective years of relationship building, history and experience with Canada's largest and most trustworthy financial institutions and lenders. These industry-leading partners specialize in approving loans for credit-challenged customers and can match auto loans to budgets and lifestyle. Approval Genie's strong relationships with these institutions allow its customers to get approved where another business may not.

Getting approved for a car loan is easy with Approval Genie. Their dedicated team of auto finance advisors with years of experience help customers re-establish and rebuild their credit situation. They work with their portfolio of lenders to find the best possible auto loan that fits the client's lifestyle and budget.

For current clients, Approval Genie offers a great trade-in value for their vehicle. After completing the 12 month credit rebuilding program, and by following the financial plan agreed to during the credit consultation, in general, the trade-in provides an opportunity to get a lower interest rate and a potential vehicle upgrade.

For Approval Genie CEO Ash Bhattarai, when he reflects back, it's more than just a car dealership.

"This company was started because we wanted to make a difference in people's lives and I am proud that we have accomplished this over the last ten years," he says. "We believe in second chances. The auto loans we arrange are your steppingstones to a better credit score. This is why every loan is magical."

For more information on Approval Genie and to learn how to rebuild credit, visit: http://www.approvalgenie.ca.

