New Year’s Eve 2023: America’s Tallest Digital Countdown Clock & Fireworks Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower

700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites for New Year's Tower Lighting (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular New Year’s tower lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

MIAMI, FLORIDA, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 250,000 spectators rang-in the New Year along the shores of Biscayne Bay and outside the world-famous Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, which featured America’s tallest digital countdown clock.

As the seconds ticked away, the 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper powered-up the world’s most advanced animation lighting system.

It featured America’s largest L.E.D. array of champagne bubbles and the nation’s most-enormous electronic fireworks display.

The iconic Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 300-foot-wide rooftop crown and 60-story center column then ignited with the phrase, “Happy New Year” and the numerals, “2023.”

According to the building’s developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies, the superstructure is built with 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s).

They are embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system took a team of 12 technicians three years to install.

The system can create a combination of 16.2 million colors.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is as tall as two-and-a-half football fields, if vertically stacked.

Paramount rises from the heart of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is America’s second-largest real estate development and is, currently, the nation’s largest urban core construction project.

