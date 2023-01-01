New Year, New Houstonian - The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Completes $70 million Master Plan

Guests will find a newly expanded front drive and al fresco drinking and dining opportunities at the new Bar Patio at the hotel.

The Houstonian Hotel's newly renovated rooms suites feature floor-to-ceiling views, color-spun decor, and tables for two by the window.

Trellis Spa features a tranquil indoor float pool for resting and relaxing, as well as custom branchlike chandeliers dripping with crystal water drops and outdoor pool views.

The new Bush Suite at The Houstonian is a tribute to President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush who called The Houstonian home during his presidency.