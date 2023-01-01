New Year, New Houstonian - The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Completes $70 million Master Plan
Guests will find a newly expanded front drive and al fresco drinking and dining opportunities at the new Bar Patio at the hotel.
The Houstonian Hotel's newly renovated rooms suites feature floor-to-ceiling views, color-spun decor, and tables for two by the window.
Trellis Spa features a tranquil indoor float pool for resting and relaxing, as well as custom branchlike chandeliers dripping with crystal water drops and outdoor pool views.
The new Bush Suite at The Houstonian is a tribute to President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush who called The Houstonian home during his presidency.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a Houston landmark known for its luxury amenities and Texas grandeur, completes multimillion-dollar renovation.
"The renovation of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa further enhances the luxury experience for our guests and members," says John P. Durie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Redstone Group, LLC. "The Houstonian shares its name with the city of Houston, and we want to be a good steward of that name. People have been visiting The Houstonian to create special memories for over 40 years, and this renovation positions the entire property at the forefront of continuing that legacy of providing authentic luxury for decades to come."
The project, led by Forney Construction as general contractor and the Huitt-Zollars Inc. architectural team, began with a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion of Trellis Spa in February 2020. Trellis Spa is now the largest luxury spa in Texas at 26,500 square feet. The highlight of this expansion is a new outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden area with two hot pools, a cold shower, private cabanas, a meditation garden, an event lawn, and outdoor amenities including rocking chairs and fire pits with seating areas. Trellis Spa also added a treetop dining room, new makeup and hair salons, and completely renovated all of its treatment rooms. While Trellis Spa received its makeover, Sage ‘n’ Bloom, a 520-square-foot floral studio offering botanical artistry and high-end event rentals to on-property clients and the public, was added to The Houstonian's already long list of amenities. The studio also provides an immersive environment for signature floral and craft workshops for individuals and corporate groups.
Beginning in May 2020 and during the following nine months, the south wing of the hotel's rooms and suites was renovated and redesigned by Kay Lang & Associates with new furniture, custom artwork, and décor details. The square footage of each bathroom was expanded, bringing in modern touches like in-mirror lighting, marble vanities, and walk-in showers. Each renovated room and suite is now equipped with enhanced technology, including multiple USB and standard outlets, convenient bedside lighting controls, Qi charging capability, integrated night lights, and large 55" Samsung TVs. Throughout the redesign process, The Houstonian was committed to using primarily Texas- and American-made products and vendors.
"We designed the rooms to capture the grandeur of our Great Room lobby and to provide comfort and accessibility for our guests," Durie added. "The aesthetic is lighter and brighter with floor-to-ceiling views of the wooded property to bring the outside in. The use of technology was intentionally tailored to meet the high-tech preference of each guest."
During the same timeframe, the hotel remodeled and added new décor and living and dining furnishings for its fourth-floor lounge area to become the private Legacy Lounge & State Room for small meetings and events. It also created an intimate Pearl Suite, a bridal dressing suite, and powder room (name and décor are a tribute to First Lady Barbara Bush).
Between January to December 2022, along with renovating its remaining north wing of the property, the hotel created a new Bush Suite in Room 271, where President & Mrs. George H. W. Bush lived when they came home to Houston during his presidency. Memorabilia from his time at The Houstonian adorns the suite's walls.
The Houstonian fitness club is recognized as the only Platinum Club of America in Houston - an elite distinction of select athletic clubs in the country. The three-phase renovation of The Houstonian Club, which began in March of 2021, is now complete and included over 70 percent of the membership-based fitness facility. The renovation provides enhanced group exercise studios, a new cycling studio, an indoor turf space named Next Level, and two expanded childcare areas. Fabiano Designs led the design process with enhanced sound, lighting, and surfaces for group exercise, and added more spaces for gathering as focal points of the transformation.
"The renovation enhanced our core fitness offerings and created new social spaces for our members. We are proud of the diversity in our membership base at The Houstonian Club, and we wanted to provide shared community spaces to gather," noted Durie. "The renovation elevates the experience for all of our members and further positions us among the premier health clubs in the nation."
The renovations to club include a grab-and-go named Refuel, offering fresh juices, sandwiches, salads, and Starbucks Coffee, and The Kitchen, a new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining. Members and guests will enjoy newly expanded shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian offering the latest in fitness, gifts, and accessories from favorite brands such as Lululemon, Therabody, Shannon Bell, Vuori, Faherty, Bella Dahl, Beyond Yoga, and Tasc performance wear.
For the ultimate wellness experience, The Houstonian Club also added a special area called The Covery, offering sports-related therapies and health treatments such as cryotherapy, IV therapy, red light therapy, and hyperbaric therapy.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s new grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
