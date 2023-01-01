Welcoming Crowe Soberman's Newest Partners

TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to welcome Ananth Balasingam, Irving Cho, Nader Fadel and Ross Pasceri to the firm's partnership.

"We are thrilled to admit Ananth, Irving, Nadar and Ross as Crowe Soberman partners and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm. These four individuals represent quintessential examples of 'home grown' partners, honing their craft at Crowe Soberman and developing as valued leaders in their respective areas of practice," says Managing Partner, Adam Scherer.

Ananth Balasingam, MTax, CPA, CA has been with Crowe Soberman since 2015 and enjoys resolving complex issues by working directly with his clients on accounting and tax matters. He has extensive experience across several areas of the tax practice including compliance matters related to personal and corporate tax, tax residency, and taxation of non-residents in Canada. Some of his clients include high net worth individuals, athletes, privately held businesses, and non-resident entities doing business in Canada.

Ananth has authored several articles for Crowe Soberman and has also published content for the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto entitled "Donation of Private Company Shares."

Irving Cho, CPA, CA has over ten years of public accounting experience and prides himself in helping organizations navigate through complex assurance and compilation engagements while maintaining positive client relationships. With a background in audit and advisory, Irving has extensive knowledge of ASPE, ASNO and IFRS in addition to global and cross-border taxation.

Irving works with clients across a broad range of industries and is also a Treasurer at The Parent-Child Mother Goose Program.

Nader Fadel, CPA, CA has been working with owner-managers of small to large private companies for over ten years and finds fulfillment in helping his clients improve the operating effectiveness of their businesses. With diverse audit and advisory experience, Nader has worked with a wide range of clients including retirement homes, pension plans, leasing, real estate, greenhouses, and information technology companies.

In addition to tax and assurance engagements, Nader also manages the financial due diligence group at Crowe Soberman, where he strives to identify areas of financial risk to ensure his clients make sound decisions when it comes to acquiring new businesses.

Ross Pasceri, BComm, MTax, CPA, CA enjoys finding creative and viable solutions to complex tax problems that simultaneously align with his client's organizational goals. He is experienced in corporate reorganizations, estate and trust planning, transaction advisory and cross-border structuring.

Ross' career has been dedicated to ensuring that his clients are compliant with both personal and corporate tax measures, helping individuals with their tax-compliance needs including personal, corporate and trust/estate tax returns.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 37 partners and 200 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

