Corbec Media Celebrates Its 8th Year Anniversary with Three Free Offers to Help Small Business Succeed

Corbec Media's free website audit evaluates small business websites for accessibility, usability, and credibility. The company's "Free Small Business Marketing Guide" is a self-guided questionnaire that helps businesses assess their marketing needs, and its free Cyber Security Check helps businesses secure their data. In addition, Corbec Media's "Visibility Package" helps small business owners embrace their stories, increase their visibility, and grow their followers on social media at an affordable price.

NEW ORLEANS (PRWEB) January 01, 2023

Corbec Media, a full-service marketing agency specializing in website and graphic design, social media management, and digital advertising, is celebrating its 8th year in business with three special offers to small business owners - a Free Website Audit, a Free Small Business Marketing Guide and a Free Cyber Security Check. The company offers affordable marketing, such as its "Visibility Package," which includes three months of social media posting and a Press Release. The "Visibility Package" offers small businesses an opportunity to gain exposure on the internet (letting their potential customers know about their services and products) and the option to learn DIY marketing.

Corbec Media's owner, Becky Rolland, says she specifically wants to help Small Businsess owners because she believes many of them are so busy running their businesses that they neglect marketing. "By making small business owners aware of how websites, social media, and digital advertising works, they can be better equipped to spend their marketing dollars wisely," Rolland says. She says most small business owners have a website designed and then leave it alone. The problem with this line of thinking is that the website becomes stale and outdated. "Your website's content should be optimized and contain Search Engine Optimization (SEO) keywords that attract visitors to your website through search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing," she says.

Corbec Media's FREE Website Audit provides you with a free evaluation of your company's website, checking its content for accessibility, usability, and credibility. The audit consists of a website analysis and a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) inspection. Corbec Media will review your website's usability (is it user-friendly with a responsive design?), accessibility (it is accessible to users and search engines like Google?), and credibility (Are you including client reviews or testimonials on your website?).

The Free Small Business Marketing and Planning Guide helps business owners evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing plans. Corbec Media's self-guided questionnaire and follow-up FREE Growth Strategy Call, will help business owners explore how their company is unique from their competitors. The team will also review its logo and website to determine whether it accurately represents the company's brand.

Corbec Media teamed with Restech to offer a Free Cyber Security Check. First, there will be a security assessment of your data, followed by a strategy for a smart security plan. Restech also offers a 9-point Cybersecurity Plan E-book at no charge.

Corbec Media's "Visibility Package" includes three months of social media management for up to three platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google My Business) and a Press Release that will be distributed to thousands of media outlets. The social media management portion of the package includes original content, photographs and graphics, shared articles, mentions, and hashtags. The Press Release is distributed to major news publications and newsrooms, sent directly to targeted journalists, posted to social media, and pushed to mobile devices. For a limited time, the special price for the Visibility Package is $999 (valued at $ 1,500).

"Although traditional media advertising can work wonders to let people know about your products, having an online presence is extremely beneficial to small business owners. People need to find you first, before they can purchase your products or services," says owner Becky Rolland. "This is a great starter package. The best part about sending out a Press Release is that it remains on the internet and helps increase traffic to your website through SEO (search engine optimization)".

Known as a "small business-friendly" agency in the Greater New Orleans area, Corbec Media utilizes versatile service offerings and a client-adaptive approach. "We take pride in offering a hands-on and personable approach to marketing strategy and branding for our clients, specifically small business owners," Rolland says. "We take pride in finding the best marketing strategy for each client's distinctive needs and budget. The heart of business success lies in its marketing, without it, even though you may offer the best products or services, you are not visible to your potential customers. A good marketing strategy helps you reach your target audience, show them what you are offering, separates you from your competitors and boosts your customer base to increase your profits."

A member of several networking groups, including Business Networking International, Rolland believes in giving back to the community and helping small business owners. In 2023, Corbec Media has committed to featuring a non-profit in a monthly press release at no charge. In 2020, she offered her help to hundreds of business owners to update their business status at no charge. She is also a Small Business Champion with Thank You Small Business (TYSB) and has nominated ten businesses to receive free resources and prizes.

About Corbec Media

At Corbec Media, LLC, our mission is to provide results-oriented advertising, public relations, and marketing designed to meet our client's objectives while excelling at customer service. We seek to become a marketing partner with our clients and utilize the increase of awareness, sales, or other mutually agreed-upon criteria to measure success. For more information on Corbec Media, call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.

Becky Rolland

Corbec Media

+1 504-236-7919

brolland@corbecmedia.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/corbec_media_celebrates_its_8th_year_anniversary_with_three_free_offers_to_help_small_business_succeed/prweb19091958.htm