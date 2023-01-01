Author and Relationship Coach, Lisa Hawkins, Offers the Key to Relationship Breakthroughs in Her Book, "The Awakening"

For those of you who desire more intimacy and connection in your relationships, Author and Relationship Coach Lisa Hawkins is here to help with her new book, "The Awakening".

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those who desire more intimacy and connection in their relationships? Have you tried reading books, taking webinars, listening to podcasts, and affirmations, and yet something is still missing? You can't quite put your finger on what's missing in your love life, yes? You crave deep connection and intimacy, and it seems unattainable. You know there is more, and you want it! This book is the missing piece.

Lisa Hawkins is a Dating & Relationship Coach and counselor with 26 years of experience in personal growth and development, psychology, and human behavior with an emphasis on relationships, which includes the most important one, with yourself.

Hawkin's ebook, The Awakening", contains advice for readers on how to connect with their partner at a level they may not have realizes was available to them. She describes how conscious couples navigate in their relationships, how to use conflict to grow their relationships to a deeper intimacy and how to stop the repeated reactions that cause them to spiral downward.

According to Hawkins, when one works on one aspect of life that is holding them back, it integrates other areas of life. "Love is the one thing we all crave at a deep level. We crave our true nature, our self-love, and to express that love to others," she says. "Looking inside ourselves can be the scariest part of life, facing our fears, demons, guilt, hurt, and trauma", she says

The author believes because of her personal experiences, she understands others' pain and suffering of others. What Lisa brings to the table is understanding, clarity, self-reflection, compassion, and honesty. The kind of love that tells you what you need to hear, all the while loving you and understanding that the EGO will fight it. In "The Awaking", readers will learn:

How to stop fixing your partner and focus on your own inner work

When you learn how to function effectively and efficiently by operating from your own security, your relationships shift.

Hawkins explains, "This work is not for the passive. It is for those dedicated to reaching that inner joy, that inner strength, and fantastic relationships".

About Lisa Hawkins

Certified in CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) and in Relationship Conflict Resolution, Hawkins is also a Certified Life Coach and Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach.

