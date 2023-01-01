WHEREAS, Alaska’s youth are Alaska’s future, and it is important that we strengthen and challenge their minds through effective mentoring; and

WHEREAS, a mentor dedicates time to a young person to help them develop personal strength and reach their full potential through a structured and trusting relationship; and

WHEREAS, mentors help boost confidence, build character through goal-setting, and motivate young people to exceed their own expectations. They often fill many roles – serving as friends, role models, instructors, and reliable sources of stability and care; and

WHEREAS, research shows that mentors have valuable, long-term effects on youth by increasing their academic interests and decreasing the likelihood of substance abuse and other risky behaviors. Quality mentoring also familiarizes young people with positive influences and new ideas, and helps them transition into adulthood by giving them tools to make healthy choices for their future; and

WHEREAS, a positive mentoring relationship can greatly improve the mental and physical health of a young person, and similarly, be a rewarding and enriching experience for the mentor as well; and

WHEREAS, after-school programs, public and private organizations, and mentoring coalitions throughout Alaska are committed to increasing the number of quality mentors statewide; and

WHEREAS, Alaska Mentoring Month provides an opportunity to recognize and commend the efforts of mentoring programs throughout the state and raise community awareness of the importance of mentoring.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim January 2023 as:

Mentoring Month

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to seek opportunities to serve as mentors in their communities and to celebrate local mentors and organizations that devote their time and energy to help our youth thrive.