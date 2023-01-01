Kai Yung Tu, RFC® Named to Financial Association's Board of Trustees

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) Board of Trustees has completed their election process with the approval of Kai Yung Tu, RFC® as their newest Board member. Kai Tu joins the current Board of Trustees and will begin his term officially January, 2023.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kai Tu began his career path by completing his university degree and military conscription in Taiwan. In 1982, he continued his higher education in the United States by earning an MBA and a Master's degree in Computer Sciences. His stateside career started with American General Group Life Insurance Company as a software engineer in Dallas, Texas. Several years later, Kai Tu reinvented himself and left IT to join the Life Insurance Industry.

In the last decade, Kai Tu has had the honor of serving as CEO of IARFC's Greater China and Taiwan Chapters. In August 2022, he retired from the IARFC, concluding a 40-year career in IT and financial services in the U.S., Taiwan, Hong Kong and China. For the next chapter of his journey, he is eager to continue supporting the growth and success of IARFC and its distinguished members.

"I am pleased to be joining the IARFC Board of Trustees and look forward to our first meeting in December," acknowledged Kai Tu. "With my longtime association at the International level, I feel I can provide insights to the needs of the international community and help the Trustees address the IARFC influence outside of the US."

As the Trustee Board goes through leadership changes in 2023, the outgoing Chair Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC® comments about working with Kai Tu during his term as IARFC.

"We are honored to welcome Kai Tu as a member of our Board of Trustees. With his knowledge and experience of the International Chapters, he will be extremely valuable in supporting those relationships. We look forward to his contributions to the Trustee Board and wish him a smooth transition as he embarks on the next journey of his life."

For more information on the IARFC and the Board of Trustees visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the Association through volunteer roles can be directed to Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations at susan@iarfc.org

