Reach for the Stars in 2023 with The Prophetic Matrix by Destiny Coach Michael-John Toste
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code To Your DestinyCALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and International Destiny Coach Michael-John brings over two decades of experience in mentoring professionals to new heights of success. He advised professional athletes, CEO’s, executives, celebrities in the entertainment industry, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and a multitude of dreamers on their journey to fulfill their destiny. His autobiography The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code to Your Destiny sets an example of reaching for the stars and how achieving dreams can become a reality. The secrets unveiled within the pages of this book will guide the reader to unlock their true potential and fulfill their purpose in life.
The Prophetic Matrix reached for the stars and made news when it became the first eBook to be digitally transmitted into NASA's International Space Station and filmed inside the Destiny Module for 19 days as it orbited the Earth.
Michael-John Toste hosts Your Day of Destiny Radio Show airing coast to coast from San Francisco to Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands listen live weekly, Saturday 7-7:30 AM PST on 95.7 KGMZ The Game, San Francisco and 8-8:30 AM EST 95.7 WAID The Drive, Washington, DC., inspiring listeners and readers to reach for the stars and achieve their dreams.
The Prophetic Matrix book arrives at a pivotal point in history, establishing a new truth revolution that guides each reader into their destiny. Author Michael-John Toste's mission is to raise a new breed of champions to shape the course of history. The Prophetic Matrix is a page-turner.
At the beginning of his story, Michael-John talks about his dream of hitting the big leagues in the music industry when he was a child watching American Bandstand. His vision of singing before millions became a reality years later.
"Well, watch out for what you dream-it may just happen!" Wise advice from the "Dream Fields" that encourages the reader to reach for their vision. The author shares a true account of a triple-A baseball player he was destiny coaching. The young athlete is blessed with an incredible breakthrough into the big leagues, wins the World Series, and captures the heart of his dream girl. The Comeback Kid prophetic narrative will warm the readers heart—it's the perfect script for a Hallmark Movie.
Throughout Michael-John's voyage, he searches for truth and the hidden secrets of knowledge. "The New Truth Revolution" chapter peers into the future and reveals what's coming next. The author states, "In this age of microtechnology and mass media, everyone is seeking the truth in one form or another." Indeed, people are tired of lies. They're becoming truth-seekers in this new movement that's crossing international borders.
The book then segues into "The Ultimate Intergalactic Superhero" chapter, which is one of my favorites. It observes society's fascination for superheroes and their sci-fi space adventures featured in blockbuster films like Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Michael-John masterfully explains why the lives of these extraordinary characters significantly impact us and what drives millions of people to run into theaters and watch these riveting superhero sagas. The answer is profound and will awaken the readers desire to achieve greatness.
The "Faith Is A Time Traveler" chapter is another eye-opener; the quote from H.G. Wells examines this intriguing topic: "We all have our time machines, don't we? Those that take us back are memories. And those that carry us forward are dreams." Who isn't captivated by the ability to journey through time? This segment catapults the reader into a new dimension of unlimited thinking beyond the temporal. It'll rock anyone’s world!
The book's last chapter ends with "The Final Frontier." Michael-John opens this segment by declaring, "Reach for the dream that no one's obtained, and discover the treasures rightfully gained on the final frontier."
The Prophetic Matrix takes the reader on a fantastic voyage. Just as Michael-John's eBook orbited the Earth for 19 days in the International Space Station, it will launch the readers life into a new orbit after they have read this inspiring memoir. It is the breakthrough book of the century. Michael-John is preparing readers and listeners to transform their life in 2023.
Available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com
Visit: www.ThePropheticMatrix.com & www.PMLaunch.Space
