Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement

Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.

Halmahera Resources will be able to obtain about 25% of its energy from carbon-free sources due to the new arrangement. This will help the company achieve its environmental KPIs, such as lowering Scope 2 CO2 emissions and reducing GHG emissions by 100,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in absolute terms in the present time. Halmahera Resources intends to gradually convert to carbon-free energy during the following years by signing into similar agreements and significantly lowering its GHG emissions.

More than 200 generation facilities are part of the energy company that has entered the agreement. The hydropower company is at the forefront of Asia's production of renewable energy, and the electricity it produces complies with internationally recognized green standards. The energy provider, a national pioneer in the production of clean energy, concentrates on broadening the opportunities for industrial firms to decarbonize their production cycles and produce goods that adhere to the most recent environmental trends.

“We provide solutions that are specifically created and adapted to meet the needs of our partners. Halmahera Resources will benefit from stable and predictable costs as a result of our assistance, which will also reduce its carbon footprint and enhance its reputation as a green company”, stated one of the officials of the hydropower company.

HalmaheraResources.com takes pride in being a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates. Its primary objective is producing high-grade nickel at its Halmahera Project in South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. As a byproduct of nickel mining, the company also produces cobalt, rhodium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, and other products. The Halmahera Resources’ core operations are prospecting, exploration, mining, concentration, and processing of minerals along with the production, marketing, and sales of non-ferrous metals. The company views a firm commitment to the principles of social and environmental responsibility as a prerequisite for its sustainable and effective development.

