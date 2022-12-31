i89 Nb Exit 17 - off ramp
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-89 N on the Exit 17 OFF ramp in the town of Colchester there is a motor vehicle crash causing heavy traffic back up. Police, fire, and ems are on scene.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.