i89 Nb Exit 17 - off ramp

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 N on the Exit 17 OFF ramp in the town of Colchester there is a motor vehicle crash causing heavy traffic back up. Police, fire, and ems are on scene.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.