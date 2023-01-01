Rising Music Executive Luxury Living Kirb Launches Luxury Living Music featuring, Songs from Stitches
The new company's acquisitions includes 100% of the compositions written, and 50% of the full songs previously owned by Supply & Demand Worldwide Publishing.
Since I was 14, I've been tenaciously pursuing my passion for the music industry, and it's exciting to now be able to announce my latest endeavor, Luxury Living Music.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Living Kirb, a music executive on the rise known best for his work producing and promoting artist Stitches' mega-hit single "Brick In Yo Face,” has announced the launch of his newest company, Luxury Living Music. The company’s compositions and publishing catalog include rights to arrangements and songs by a number of today’s hottest artists, with plans to expand its holdings.
— Kirb
In launching Luxury Living Music, Kirb bought out a former business partner, and composer, with whom he owned half of Supply & Demand Worldwide Publishing. This acquisition, and launch of his subsequent business, now gives Luxury Living Music sole ownership of Supply & Demand Worldwide Publishing’s catalog.
Luxury Living Music currently owns rights to 100% of the compositions, and 50% of the full songs, for a number of major artists. They include Stitches, with whom Kirb worked closely to produce and market his mega-hit single "Brick In Yo Face," which was featured on Comedy Central’s “South Park,” as well as other songs. Other artists included in the catalog are Kevin Gates, Offset, Lil Boosie, Mistah Fab, Compton Menace, The Ying Yang Twins, and a multitude of other upcoming superstars.
Even with an already impressive catalog at Luxury Living Music’s launch, Kirb has no plans to stop when it comes to growing his company's influence and assets.
“Since I was 14, I've been tenaciously pursuing my passion for the music industry, and it's exciting to now be able to announce my latest endeavor, Luxury Living Music,” said Kirb. “Though the company just launched, I’m eager to grow its holdings by aggressively purchasing music and adding writers and composers to our roster.”
To learn more about Luxury Living Music, visit https://www.luxurylivingmusic.com/ and follow Kirb on Instagram.
Kevin J Araujo
Luxury Living Music
+1 305-987-9085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube