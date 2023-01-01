Kingdom Hunter Grand Re-Opening & Pre-registration Rewards
RedFox Games brings new beginnings for Kingdom Hunter players with a New Server!SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedFox Games is thrilled to announce that Kingdom Hunter will be opening a new server on January 4, 2022, allowing players to experience the rich game experience Kingdom Hunter offers in a stable environment!
Along with the fresh start, RedFox Games will also be distributing the Pre-registration Rewards with a coupon code, which had been previously postponed. RedFox Games had planned to give out Pre-registration rewards right after the game launch, but it was delayed due to various unexpected situations. RedFox Games sincerely thanks everyone for their patience in waiting up to this moment.
Since RedFox Games plan to send text messages and e-mails sequentially to approximately 1 million Pre-registration users, it might take some time to reach everyone. You can find more information on the Grand Re-Opening & Pre-registration Rewards here. A number of events will also be taking place in celebration of the New server’s debut.
For more information on Kingdom Hunter, please visit the official site (https://www.playredfox.com/kingdomhunter). You can also follow Kingdom Hunter on Discord and Facebook.
Download Kingdom Hunter on the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playredfox.kh, or on the iOS App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-kingdom-hunter/id1617199292!
About Kingdom Hunter
Kingdom Hunter is an elaborate strategy TCG mobile game where true Heroes are united to establish a Kingdom and unlock the secrets of the ancient gods in order to conquer the world. Earn 'Lord Coin,' a new digital currency generated by the WEMIX platform, while establishing your Kingdom simultaneously! Collect 'Runestones,' which are a core currency to improve your Heroes and Kingdom, then convert the 'Runestones' into 'Lord Coin'.
