Gulf Coast International Properties Hosts Welcome Back Bash
NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact:
Vicki Tracy, Chief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties®
(239) 572-3799
Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.com
Website: www.gcipnaples.com
Gulf Coast International Properties Hosts Welcome Back Bash
3rd Street Extravaganza Celebrates Annual Pre-Season Kick-off
Gulf Coast International Properties recently welcomed back clients in style with a huge party taking place on Thursday, November 17th.
Located at the firm’s 3rd Street location, the disco themed party featured a live 5-piece band playing disco’s best hits, along with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and desserts. The sounds of disco and merriment were heard up and down 3rd as over 300 guests in attendance celebrated a return to Naples for season.
Vicki Tracy, COO at Gulf Coast International Properties states, “Our pre-season kick-off party was a huge success, and we were so happy to get together with clients and friends once again to celebrate our incredible Naples lifestyle. Naples is a special town and to see it post-hurricane on its recovery to the place we all love was really significant. We were thrilled to see all our friends return and grateful for their business and the trust they have shown in us.”
About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, GCIP is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.
For more information, please contact:
Vicki Tracy, (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com
# # #
END
