Salt Partners signed a contract with California Supreme Salt for SEISMOSAL® prospecting and SOLARSAL® feasibility study

Dry salt Dale Lake in Mojave Desert, California, USA.

CSS embarked on a project to expand production at Dale Lake / Twentynine Palms to 450’000 t/y of common salt (NaCl) and 150’000 t/y of sodium sulfate (Na2SO4).

Salt Partners are independent consultants and engineering contractors, active in the field of salt production, processing and hypersaline biotechnology.”
— Vladimir M. Sedivy
ERLENBACH ZH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSS, California Supreme Salt, LLC, is based in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. CSS owns a salt mining concession on the Dale Lake, east of Twentynine Palms in California. Salt and sodium sulfate have been produced on a small scale at Dale Lake for many decades.

CSS embarked on a project to expand production up to 450’000 t/y of common salt (NaCl) and 150’000 t/y of sodium sulfate (Na2SO4). The project comprises verification of the salt and brine deposits in the Dale Lake underlying aquifer, design of the solar saltworks, financial model of the investment and operating cost of the new facility including a marketing business plan.

The proprietary SEISMOSAL® electro-seismic salt prospecting technology was developed by Salt Partners in Switzerland in cooperation with ATS Aquatronic Services, Gisborne, New Zealand. SEISMOSAL® can determine underground salt deposits with an accuracy of +/- 1 m. The cost of SEISMOSAL® survey over an area of 1 km2 to the depth of 300 m is about the same as the cost of 1 core drilling borehole to the same depth.

Separation of the sodium chloride and sodium sulfate by fractional crystallisation will use only environmental energy. Salt Partners will apply the principles of their proprietary SOLARSAL® technology to design the brine pumping system, the crystallisation ponds, salt harvesting, salt purification and handling.

The Salt Partners’ advanced HYDROSAL® salt purification and refining technology, renowned for high purification efficiency and exceptionally low losses of salt, will be employed to make the final product suitable for human consumption and for high-end industrial use, including chlor-alkali electrolysis using membrane cells.

Salt Partners are independent consultants and engineering contractors, active in the field of salt production, processing and hypersaline biotechnology. Salt Partners’ worldwide reputation is based on more than 40 years of experience gained in projects successfully implemented on all continents.

For further information contact: Vladimir M. Sedivy, MSc (Hons) Chem Eng, IMD, President, vladimir.m.sedivy@salt-partners.com.

