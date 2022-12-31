Blue Gem Hemp publishes a White Paper for Chronic Pain
FULL SPECTRUM CBD HEMP OIL FOR CHRONIC PAIN
Your Wellness. Our Passion.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp publishes a white paper for the clinicians interested in learning more regarding the potential therapeutic benefits and uses of full spectrum CBD Hemp oil for chronic pain. Cannabis has been for millennia for the treatment of pain. The oldest documented use of cannabis for pain can be found in Chinese texts from 2900 B.C. By 1000 B.C., cannabis was used for pain and inflammation in Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system in India.
By the end of the 19th century, cannabis was used medicinally for pain in Europe and the United States [1]. burns, bruises, or surgery.
The process of nociception relies on specialized neurons called nociceptors. Nociception is critical to the self-protection and survival of organisms [4].
Neuropathic pain arises from diseases or damage affecting sensory nerves that transmit pain signals, such as pain caused by post-herpetic neuralgia, diabetic neuropathy, or poststroke pain
More than 1 in 5 adults in America experiences [5].
chronic pain [2].
Chronic pain contributes to a reduced quality of life and a substantial economic burden. It results in a negative impact on many aspects of health, including mental health, sleep quality, cognitive function, cardiovascular health, sexual function, and overall quality of life [3].
This article provides a review of cannabis and full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil as a possible treatment for chronic pain.
What Is Pain?
Pain is a complex and subjective experience. There are multiple categorizations of pain, including nociceptive, neuropathic, inflammatory, and psychogenic.
● Nociceptive pain arises from externally caused tissue damage from heat, chemical, or mechanical stimuli, such as
● Inflammatory pain is increased sensitivity that occurs spontaneously in response to inflammation from tissue injury, infection, or autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis [6], [7].
● Musculoskeletal pain is pain that affects bones, muscles, ligaments, or tendons [8]. Musculoskeletal pain includes low back pain, which is a leading cause of disability worldwide [9].
● Psychogenic pain is pain caused by psychological factors rather than tissue damage, such as headaches or abdominal pain caused by emotional distress [10].
Pain can be acute or chronic. Acute pain is provoked by a specific disease or injury and serves useful biological purposes of alerting an
organism to potential tissue damage and conveying a survival advantage. In contrast, chronic pain lasts, defined as any pain that lasts longer than 3 months, serves no useful biological purpose, and has no predictable end-point. [11]. Chronic pain extends beyond the normal time of healing if associated with a disease or injury.
To read the full white paper click on the link below:
Blue Gem Hemp proudly leads the medicinal cannabis space with compelling scientific evidence and research. "The cannabinoids based medicine is the future of modern medicine" Says Rudaba Naqvi. The CEO of Blue Gem Hemp.
