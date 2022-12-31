John W. Brace retires from Aecon's Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. ARE announced today that John W. Brace has retired from Aecon's Board of Directors.

Mr. Brace was appointed to Aecon's Board of Directors in 2019 and served as Chair of the Risk Committee and as a contributing member of the Audit Committee.

"John has brought valued experience and leadership to Aecon. On behalf of my fellow members of the Board, we thank John for his contributions and wish him much success in his future endeavours," said John M. Beck, Chairman, Aecon Group Inc.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. ARE strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on March 1, 2022, in respect of the period ended September 30, 2022, and filed on October 26, 2022. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

